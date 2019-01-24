Supreme Court refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 3:21 PM

The Supreme Court today refused to stay the amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which restored no anticipatory bail provision for somebody found guilty under it.

Supreme Court, sc, scst sctSupreme Court

The Supreme Court today refused to stay the amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which restored no anticipatory bail provision for somebody found guilty under it. During the hearing, the bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said the pending review appeal that Centre filed against top court’s March 20, 2018 order and the pleas challenging the new amendments made in the order will be taken up jointly.

It has also referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for reconstitution of a bench that comprises Justice U U Lalit, who was part of the bench which had passed the verdict last year on March 20.

At the time, the bench took note of rampant misuse of the stringent SC/ST Act against central government servants. It had held that there will be no immediate arrest of any person on a complaint filed under the law.

In March last year, the bench led by Justice AK Goel, now retired, had said that there was no bar in granting anticipatory bail in cases under the Atrocities Act if there is no prima facie case or in case the complaint is found to be prima facie malafide, Hindustan Times reported.

The top court also said that any government employee can only be arrested after an approval of the appointing authority and a non-public servant can be sent to jail after approval by the superintendent of police, in case considered necessary.

After being criticised by other political parties and SC/ST act, the NDA Government moved a review plea before the apex court, which did not accept Centre’s request to stay its judgment.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh farmer gets Rs 13 as loan waiver instead of Rs 24,000 promised to him

The act was amended to invalidate the judgement and police were given the power to immediately arrest and denying of anticipatory bail to the accused.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition