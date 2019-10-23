Supreme Court refuses to set up bench for hearing plea seeking resumption of Mopa airport construction

The bench asked the lawyers to request the presiding judge “to release the matter”.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to set up a special bench to urgently hear the pending petition of Goa government seeking resumption of construction of a greenfield airport at Mopa in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that the construction of the airport has been stalled for the last ten months and the petition of the state government is pending before the apex court.

“We are not in a position to constitute a special bench now. Mr attorney, our present situation does not permit us to do this,” the bench said. One of the lawyers appearing for the firm, GMR, said that a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud has already heard this petition partly and the matter needs to be concluded at the earliest. The bench asked the lawyers to request the presiding judge “to release the matter”.

