Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging Maratha quota in PG medical colleges

By: |
Published: June 24, 2019 2:40:31 PM

The Maharashtra Legislative Council had on Friday unanimously cleared a bill to provide reservation to Maratha community in postgraduate medical courses.

Supreme Court, Marathas quota for students, SEBC reservation act, Maharashtra government, Bombay High Court, Maratha community?No, we will not pass any order as it will lead to chaos,? the bench observed.

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Bombay High Court order which dismissed a petition against 16 per cent quota for Marathas in admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai said the admission process ended on June 17 and it cannot pass any order on the plea. “No, we will not pass any order as it will lead to chaos,” the bench observed.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council had on Friday unanimously cleared a bill to provide reservation to Maratha community in postgraduate medical courses. The state government had earlier promulgated an ordinance to amend the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 to provide 16 per cent reservation to Maratha students in PG medical courses.

Also read: Muzaffarpur CJM cracks whip over AES deaths, orders probe against Harsh Vardhan, Mangal Pandey for negligence

The petition filed by one Sameer had challenged the Bombay High Court order of June 13 by which it had refused to entertain the plea against the Maharashtra government’s ordinance and had claimed that the ordinance was contrary to the law laid down by the apex court and deserved to be set aside.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging Maratha quota in PG medical colleges
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop