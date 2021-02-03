Supreme Court refuses to entertain petitions seeking probe into Republic Day violence

Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a clutch of petitions demanding investigations into the tractor rally violence in the national capital on Republic Day. However, it allows petitioners to file representation before the government. CJI SA Bobde led bench of Supreme Court heard petitions seeking inquiry or a probe into the violence during a tractor rally held in Delhi on Republic Day.

Beginning the argument, advocate Vishal Tiwari said that the unfortunate incident happened on January 26. He said both sides were responsible but people suffered. To this, the CJI said the bench “read a statement by the PMO that Law will take its own course. So we will leave it to the Centre and they are looking into it.” Tiwari then said let probe not be one sided. The CJI responded saying the prayer was based on the fact that it was going to be one sided. “What is an investigation? It has to take all sides into account…Matter disposed off. Allowed to withdraw,” he said.

Advocate Shikha Dixit said police were beaten up and there was violence. The CJI said that the bench cannot look into this and there was nothing to fear.

During a tractor rally on January 26, thousands of protesters clashed with police in parts of the city and forcefully entered Red Fort. The clash happened after protestors deviated from the given routes for the tractor rally marched towards Red Fort. About 400 police personnel got injured in the clash with protestors who used tractors as shields. The protestors also vandalised police and private vehicles during the confrontation that went on for a few hours on Republic Day.

The police have booked many farmers leaders and activists for allegedly inciting violence on Republic Day.