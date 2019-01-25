Supreme Court reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 7:39 PM

The new bench comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

Ayodhya case, Ayodhya land dispute, Ram Janambhoomi, Babri Masjid land, CJI Ranjan GogoiThe bench was re-constituted as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench had recused himself from hearing the matter. (IE)

A new five-judge Constitution Bench was constituted in the Supreme Court Friday to hear the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya. The bench was re-constituted as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench had recused himself from hearing the matter.

The new bench comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. Justice N V Ramana, who was in the bench which last heard the matter on January 10, is also not a member in the new bench.

Justice Bhushan is also a new member in the bench. A notice sent by the Supreme Court registry to various parties said that the Ayodhya dispute matter will be listed on Thursday, January 29, 2019, in “Chief Justice’s court before the constitution bench comprising the CJI, and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.”

