Supreme Court raps Bihar government over encephalitis deaths, directs it to file affidavit within 7 days

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Bihar government over rising number encephalitis deaths in the state. The top court asked the state to file an affidavit within seven days, detailing the steps taken to check the deaths of children. The state government said that it has been able to control the disease and assured the top court that all possible steps are being taken to provide proper medication to the affects kids. The court also issued notices to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, asking them to file affidavits about facilities dealing with public health, nutrition and sanitation, for treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur. Bihar's Muzaffarpur has reported over 150 deaths of children due to AES so far. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have been evading the media from answering tough questions. PM Narendra Modi has also not spoken a single word over the crisis so far.