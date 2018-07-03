Supreme Court questions Adityanath government over alleged encounter killings by UP police

The plea, submitted in the apex court, seeks a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the recent incidents. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned and sought a response from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over a plea that seeks an inquiry into the alleged encounter killings in the state by the police. The plea, submitted in the apex court, seeks a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the recent incidents. The PIL was filed by NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL).

While no formal notice was served to the state government by the SC bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, the apex court has asked that a copy of the petition be served to Additional Advocate General of the state, who, in turn, will file the reply within two weeks, PTI reported. “Let a copy of this petition be served on Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Advocate General for the state of Uttar Pradesh. List after three weeks. The counsel for the state shall file a response within two weeks,” the apex court bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

Representing the petitioner in court, lawyer Sanjay Parikh alleged that the state has witnessed about 1100 encounters in the last one year. Of these, 49 people were killed and 370 others were injured.

The Supreme Court, however, did not agree with the submission of PUCL asking that a notice be also issued to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), since it has already taken note of alleged statements of UP CM Aditynath on the encounters in the state.

The NGO in its plea has further referred to news reports where UP Chief Minister, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and Anand Kumar, ADJ Law and Order, justified the encounter killings of criminals in the state. They now want a probe by an independent agency “Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team comprising of police officers of integrity and who have not served in the state of Uttar Pradesh,” the plea states.

What PUCL’s plea states

– “Direct that investigation be monitored by this Hon’ble Court or by a monitoring committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The monitoring committee should also inquire into the role played by all authorities/persons who directly/indirectly supported the encounter killings by abdicating their legal duties/responsibilities.”

– “By this petition, the petitioner is bringing to the notice of this court incident of massive administrative liquidations taking place in the state of Uttar Pradesh in blatant violation of the rule of law, legal and constitutional protection available to the citizens, in particular, regarding life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Facts available in public domain state that over 1100 encounters have taken place in the past year, wherein 49 people were killed and 370 were injured.”