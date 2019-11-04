Supreme Court pulls up Centre, AAP govt on Delhi pollution, says ‘this can’t happen in a civilised country’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has blamed stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab for the situation. (File Photo/PTI)

Supreme Court on Delhi Pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday came down hard at both the Centre and Delhi government as the national capital region fights a health emergency in the wake of hazardous air pollution. The top court pulled up state governments and said that they are only interested in ‘electioneering’.

“State governments are responsible. All of them…they are interested only in electioneering. State governments are making mockery of everything. We are going to hold them responsible now..from top to the bottom,” the Supreme Court said.

Observing the people of Delhi were forced to live in a ‘gas chamber’, Justice Arun Mishra questioned why the authorities have failed to control crop stubble burning in states like Punjab and Haryana.

“People aren’t safe even inside their rooms. This can’t happen in a civilised country. Why are people still burning stubble? And the government doesn’t do anything about it,” Justice Mishra said.

“People are dying…more people will die but those at the helm seem interested only in gimmicks,” the court said.

The Supreme Court’s furious reaction came even as the air quality index in Delhi and adjoining areas remained in the red. The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had declared a “public health emergency” in Delhi as air quality plummeted drastically post Diwali.

The Delhi government has ordered schools to remain shut for the next couple of days and also implemented the odd-even scheme to curb air pollution in the city. Schools in neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram have also been shut till November 5.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had blamed Haryana and Punjab for the present condition inviting a terse response from Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

“Instead of addressing the problem, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is playing political games,” Singh had said and asked what steps the Delhi CM has taken on the ground address the issue.