Supreme Court pulls up CBI over 2007 Mulayam-Akhilesh disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation for a fresh status report on the disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party’s father-son duo of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Asking for the 13-year-old status report, the apex court asked the CBI, “We want to know what has happened to this case? There is a status report of 2007. What has happened? We would like to know if the case is registered.”

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the bench, asked the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into the case within two weeks, stating: “Timing is not relevant. We want to know what happened.”

A petition was filed requesting an order to the CBI to submit its report either in the top court or in a magisterial court in the disproportionate assets case on the father-son duo on Samajwadi party.

Vishwanath Chaturvedi, a political activist, in 2005, had petitioned the Supreme Court asking that the CBI be directed to take appropriate action to prosecute members of the Yadav family including Mulayam Singh, his two sons Prateek and Akhilesh, and his wife Dimple under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly owning assets more than their income by misusing their power.

On March 1, 2007, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, sons Akhilesh and Prateek, and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav.

Five years later in December 2012, the top court had ordered the agency to go ahead with the investigation against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, but dropped Dimple Yadav from the investigation.

The petition said that till now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the Yadavs so far, causing “some irremediable and irrecoverable damage to the whole case, but has also raised serious questions of credibility and integrity of our investigating agencies.”

The disproportionate assets acquired by the Yadav family were calculated at Rs. 2.63 crore based on Income Tax Returns and reliable documents, the petition said.