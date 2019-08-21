INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea at 10:30 AM

Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea on Wednesday at 10:30 AM.

The Supreme Court will hear Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea seeking relief from arrest by the CBI and ED in connection with the INX Media case. The apex court is the last resort for the former Finance minister to save himself from the imminent threat of arrest.

On Tuesday, Chidambaram failed to get an audience with the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for an urgent hearing in the matter. He was told his plea would be taken up before an appropriate bench at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the alleged corruption and money-laundering involving INX Media. The court said facts prima facie reveal that he is the kingpin, the key conspirator, in the case. The court also observed that the magnitude and enormity of material brought forth by investigating agencies clearly does not entitle him any pre-arrest bail.

The court said the economic offence of this magnitude certainly requires treatment with an iron hand and the hands of the investigating agencies cannot be tied up in such a massive economic offence.

After the Delhi HC’s order, the legal team of Congress led by senior party leader Kapil Sibal rushed to the Supreme Court to the Registrar (judicial) seeking to mention the petition urgently.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Sibal said: “The matter will be taken up before the next senior-most judge in the top court. We have also not received a copy of the Delhi High Court. Under these circumstances, how could we file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court?”

Later, the CBI and ED teams reached Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence but he was missing. The CBI then pasted a notice outside Chidambaram’s residence, asking him to appear before it within two hours. However, Chidambaram didn’t appear. The CBI on Wednesday morning again visited the former Finance minister’s residence, but the leader didn’t show up.

The case pertains to irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group during Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance minister in 2007 for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.