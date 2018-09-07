Supreme Court orders states to file reports on dealing with cow vigilantism, mob lynching within one week

The Supreme court on Friday directed all the states to comply with its July 17, 2018, instructions while dealing with cow vigilantism and mob lynching and file reports within one week. The apex court noted that only 11 out of 29 states and seven union territories have filed compliance reports before it on cow vigilantism so far. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khawilkar and D Y Chandrachud granted the last opportunity to the defaulting states and UTs, warning if they did not file their reports within a week, then their home secretaries will have to appear in person before the court.

Issuing a warning to states, the top court said, “If reports are not filed then home secretary of defaulting state will have to appear in person before the court.”

During the hearing, the Centre informed the court that an Empowered Group of Ministers has been set up to consider framing a law on mob violence following the cow vigilantism verdict. The bench was hearing a plea by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Rajasthan officials including the Chief Secretary and the police chief for alleged violation of the top court’s verdict in the alleged lynching of dairy farmer Rakbar Khan on July 20.

On July 17, the top court had said that “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism. It had then also asked the Centre to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with such incidents

In July, a division bench of the apex court consist of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had directed both the central and state governments to take remedial, preventive and punitive measure in tackling the future lynching incidents.

In its judgement, the three-judge division bench had also asked the Parliament to make a separate law to combat lynching incidents. The top court had also instructed the police to file FIR under Section 153A of IPC and other laws against a person who were found to be responsible in inciting mob violence and lynching.