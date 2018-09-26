Supreme Court okays Aadhaar, all welcome verdict: How BJP, Congress, TMC reacted

The top court, however, struck down some of its key provisions which were flashpoints between those who supported it and those who were opposed to it.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid. The top court, however, struck down some of its key provisions which were flashpoints between those who supported it and those who were opposed to it. The crucial sections which were struck down included its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and for school admissions. Reacting to the verdict, various political parties claimed that the verdict was in their favour.

Here’s how BJP, Congress and TMC reacted on the issue:

BJP reaction on Aadhaar

Holding a presser soon after the verdict, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra described the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar as a big victory for the “pro-poor Modi government”. He highlighted that the apex court has upheld the constitutional validity of the scheme and asserted that it does not violate privacy. Patra also trained guns at Congress for projecting the verdict as a slap on the face of the ruling party, saying the order has in fact exposed the opposition party.

The BJP spokesman said that Congress favoured middlemen, however, Modi government brought Aadhaar to ensure that benefits are given directly to people. “We see it as a big victory of the Modi government, the pro-poor Modi government. The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and has also said that it does not violate privacy,” Patra said.

Congress reaction on Aadhaar

The Congress welcomed the verdict terming it a slap on BJP’s face. “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes,” the Congress said. “Slap on the face of BJP. Justice Sikri judgement strikes down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act, 2016, which says private body corporates can seek Aadhaar data. Says it’s unconstitutional. All plans to monetise biometric data now fail,” he tweeted.

Singhvi, himself a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, hailed the move to disallow metadata to be stored in current form. “If the information of a person’s personal information is sought to be released, he or she shall have an opportunity to be heard,” he said. He said that SC ‘brilliantly’ threw out BJP and PM Narendra Modi accumulated “dirty bathwater and saved the baby.”

“Original intent of UPA ie to give identity 2 marginalised ppl now shines (sic),” he said.

TMC reaction on Aadhaar verdict

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress also hailed the verdict. “SC strikes down section 57 of Aadhaar Act, 2016. So you don’t need to give your Aadhaar to private bodies like banks, schools, mobile companies. Trinamool and @mamataofficial fought hard for this,” the party said in a tweet.

Speaking to reporters, senior leader Derek O Brien said that his party’s stance has been vindicated. “Mamata Banerjee had issued an open challenge on Aadhaar. Our stance has been vindicated… I’m glad the SC said what it said. On data privacy and data protection, that’s also something we need to take a close look at, so the BJP can’t make it into a policed state,” he said.