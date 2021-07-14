Supreme Court notice to Adityanath govt over nod to Kanwar Yatra amid Covid-19 pandemic

The yatra will begin on July 25 and the UP government's nod has raised eyebrows in various quarters over the risk posed by such gatherings.
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the latter’s decision to allow the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking cognisance of the UP government’s decision, the apex court took note of the issue on its own. A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued a notice to the state government. The bench fixed the next date of hearing on Friday.
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to go ahead with the revered Kanwar Yatra while the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the pilgrimage in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the state government may make COVID-19 negative report mandatory for the devotees.
The yatra will begin on July 25 and the UP government’s nod has raised eyebrows in various quarters over the risk posed by such gatherings which may prove to be a trigger for a possible third wave of COVID-19.
“Complete adherence to Covid protocol should be ensured. There should not be any hesitation regarding the safe and successful operation of Kanwar yatra,” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said while issuing directions to officials on the annual pilgrimage.
In the yatra which is held for around 15 days, devotees visit Haridwar and carry Ganga water back to local shrines of Lord Shiva. Around 30 million Kanwariyas participate in the yatra every year.
