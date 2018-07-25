Supreme Court not happy with Centre stand on Lokpal

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Common Cause. (IE)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the Narendra Modi government’s stand on appointment of Lokpal, saying it was “wholly unsatisfactory”.

A bench led by justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre to file a fresh affidavit giving relevant details of the search committee for the appointment of a Lokpal.

While submitting an affidavit, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the apex court that meeting of the selection committee was held but the names for the search committee could not be finalised. However, another meeting is on the anvil for appointing members of the search committee, he said. Counsel Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO Common Cause, said the apex court should now take over and appoint a Lokpal under Article 142 of the Constitution. He said the government is “just dragging its feet” on the issue as it has still not specified the date of the next meeting and are actually delaying the appointment of an Ombudsman despite passage of a law nearly five years ago.

