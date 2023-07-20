The Supreme Court has taken a stern view of a horrific video going viral on social media that shows two women in Manipur women being paraded naked by a mob and said that it will be forced to step in if the governments in the state and the Centre do not immediate measures.

“We will give a little time for the government to take action otherwise we will step in,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Thursday.

Noting that the videos are deeply disturbing and unacceptable, the CJI said that it was time that the government stepped in and took action. “We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable,” the CJI said.

“Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife… It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse,” the CJI added and directed the state and central governments to apprise the court of what action they have taken to bring perpetrators to book.

“What is portrayed in the media about visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let the Centre and state apprise the court on steps taken,” the Supreme Court order read and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

The video, pertaining to an incident on May 4, shows two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked by a mob of men and being sexually assaulted. The video triggered a massive outrage online and off it. Opposition parties took a strong view of the incident and demanded that the government arrest the culprits immediately.

The incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state. According to The Indian Express, the mob also allegedly gang-raped one of the women and killed her brother when he tried to intervene.

Breaking his silence on the Manipur issue on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was pained by the incident. “My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states – especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country – rise above politics,” he said.

“I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also reacted to the incident and said that the Manipur police has made the first arrest in the matter this morning.

“After taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” the Chief Minister said.