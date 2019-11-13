Live: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on pleas of 17 disqualified Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLAs

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on pleas of 17 disqualified Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLAs

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the pleas of 17 disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs of Karnataka. The MLAs had challenged the orders of the then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them. The verdict will be pronounced by a three-judge bench of justices NV Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari. The court had on October 25 reserved its verdict. Ahead of trust vote on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, then Speaker Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs of ruling the Congress-JD(S) coalition. JD(S) leader and then CM HD Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing the trust vote. The BJP then formed the government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa. Since these 17 MLAs were disqualified and their seats fell vacant following the disqualification, the Election Commission was bunder to hold fresh elections in their respective constituencies. The poll body has announced bypolls to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats on December 5. Candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18. All the disqualified MLAs recently approached the top court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to postpone the bypolls till the pronouncement of verdict in the matter.

