Supreme Court lawyer found dead at Noida home, husband hid in store room for 24 hours

A 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found dead at her residence in Sector 20 on Sunday and her husband was detained by the Noida Police in connection with her murder on Monday.

The police said that the accused, Ajay Nath, hid in the store room of the bungalow for nearly 24 hours after committing the crime on Sunday, India Today reported.

The incident came to light when Renu Sinha, the 61-year-old victim, failed to respond to her brother’s repeated phone calls over two days. Concerned, her brother reported the matter to the police.

After forcibly gaining entry into the bungalow, the police discovered Renu’s body in the bathroom. Meanwhile, her husband, who had been missing since the incident and accused of the crime by Renu’s brother, was unreachable as his phone was turned off. The brother also revealed that the couple had frequent disputes, PTI reported.

Following this, police launched a search for him and found him in the store room of the bungalow. Ajay Nath allegedly locked the bungalow and took refuge in the vacant store room on the terrace. Subsequently, he was arrested and taken in for questioning.

During interrogation, Ajay Nath confessed that he had planned to sell their bungalow for Rs 4 crore and had even taken an advance, but his wife was against the sale. The deceased lawyer had been battling cancer and had only recently, a month ago, been declared cancer-free.

During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Renu may have died due to excessive blood loss, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and an investigation is currently underway.