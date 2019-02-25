Supreme Court junks plea seeking judicial probe into Pulwama terror attack

Over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred and several were injured in the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir on 14 February.

(Source image: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a petition seeking an investigation into an alleged larger conspiracy behind the Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 in south Kashmir killing over 40 CRPF personnel.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna were at the bench that heard a PIL filed by Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who sought probe into alleged conspiracy in the Pulwama attack.

The PIL said that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was said to have been used in the Pulwama terror attack and it needed a thorough investigation by agencies.

Last week on Monday, Dhanda had filed a plea in the apex court for an independent probe led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the Pulwama attack. The petition wanted a judicial commission set up to probe into any security lapses at the local level.

Essentially, the plea demanded that the apex court order a judicial commission to probe the “role played by Indian nationals in aiding the terrorists from Pakistan in accomplishing the Uri and Pulwama attacks.”

READ ALSO | Pulwama terror attack: The horror in pictures

Dhanda’s plea also requested an order to the central government to submit a “detailed report in connection to the action taken against the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders” in Kashmir.

Moreover, the plea wanted an order to freeze financial accounts of the Hurriyat and its leaders and ban them from contesting the Lok Sabha election and other state polls. The plea also sought an immediate order to the Centre to permanently withdraw security cover given to Hurriyat leaders, something it already did in the days following the attack.

Dhanda in his PIL plea said that any derogatory or “anti-India” statements posted online should be deemed a punishable offence. The advocate was also seeking a ban on all cultural ties with Pakistan. The plea comes in the backdrop of how the country is dealing with terror.

READ ALSO | Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A from Feb 26, security stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir

Two Pakistani shooters were denied visas for an Olympic event last week while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that india won’t share its water with Pakistan. The fate of India- Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 also hangs in balance.

Meanwhile, on the national political front, the Congress party had levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister for his conduct in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attacks. The party had alleged that PM Modi was busy shooting a promotional film even after the attacks and also questioned the prime minister as to why he did not chair the meeting on the attacks.

The ruling BJP hit back showing Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi dancing at a rally post the attacks. The political jabs continue even as the nation takes tough decisions on its ties with Pakistan.