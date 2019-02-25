Supreme Court junks plea seeking judicial probe into Pulwama terror attack

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 12:56 PM

pulwama attacks, pulwama investigation, imran khan, india pakistan, Imran Khan, Pulwama attack, Pulwama terror attack, pakistan, imran khan latest news, imran khan news, pulwama news, pulwama attack news, pulwama terror attack news, pulwama pakistan news, pulwama pakistan mediaOver 40 CRPF personnel were martyred and several were injured in the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir on 14 February.
(Source image: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a petition seeking an investigation into an alleged larger conspiracy behind the Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 in south Kashmir killing over 40 CRPF personnel.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna were at the bench that heard a PIL filed by Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who sought probe into alleged conspiracy in the Pulwama attack.

The PIL said that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was said to have been used in the Pulwama terror attack and it needed a thorough investigation by agencies.

Last week on Monday, Dhanda had filed a plea in the apex court for an independent probe led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the Pulwama attack. The petition wanted a judicial commission set up to probe into any security lapses at the local level.

Essentially, the plea demanded that the apex court order a judicial commission to probe the “role played by Indian nationals in aiding the terrorists from Pakistan in accomplishing the Uri and Pulwama attacks.”

READ ALSO | Pulwama terror attack: The horror in pictures

Dhanda’s plea also requested an order to the central government to submit a “detailed report in connection to the action taken against the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders” in Kashmir.

Moreover, the plea wanted an order to freeze financial accounts of the Hurriyat and its leaders and ban them from contesting the Lok Sabha election and other state polls. The plea also sought an immediate order to the Centre to permanently withdraw security cover given to Hurriyat leaders, something it already did in the days following the attack.

Dhanda in his PIL plea said that any derogatory or “anti-India” statements posted online should be deemed a punishable offence. The advocate was also seeking a ban on all cultural ties with Pakistan. The plea comes in the backdrop of how the country is dealing with terror.

READ ALSO | Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A from Feb 26, security stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir

Two Pakistani shooters were denied visas for an Olympic event last week while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that india won’t share its water with Pakistan. The fate of India- Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 also hangs in balance.

Meanwhile, on the national political front, the Congress party had levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister for his conduct in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attacks. The party had alleged that PM Modi was busy shooting a promotional film even after the attacks and also questioned the prime minister as to why he did not chair the meeting on the attacks.

The ruling BJP hit back showing Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi dancing at a rally post the attacks. The political jabs continue even as the nation takes tough decisions on its ties with Pakistan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court junks plea seeking judicial probe into Pulwama terror attack
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition