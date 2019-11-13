  1. Home
Karnataka Disqualified MLAs Case Verdict Live: Supreme Court allows 17 disqualified Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLAs to contest elections

By: |
Nov 13, 2019

Karnataka MLAs Disqualification Case Verdict Today Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld then Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs. The court, however, allowed them to contest elections.

karnataka MLAs disqualificationSupreme Court of India (File Photo)

Disqualified MLAs in Karnataka Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld then Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs. The MLAs were disqualified in July by Kumar just ahead of the trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Soudha. A three-judge bench of justices NV Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari, however, overruled the Speaker’s decision to disqualify them for the full term of the current Assembly and bar them from contesting elections. The court said that these disqualified MLAs can’t be prevented from contesting the elections and clarified that if they are elected in the bypolls, they can become ministers and hold public office. The top court’s ruling has come as a huge relief for the BJP which gained majority after the resignation of 17 MLAs of the then ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition. The BJP will need the support of six more MLAs if the effective strength of the House increases to 224. The saffron party is likely to field many of the disqualified MLAs in the upcoming bypolls. The Election Commission has announced that 15 of the 17 seats will go to polls on December 5. Results will be declared on December 9.

Meanwhile, the Constitution bench of the Supreme court is also expected to deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision bringing the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, among other cases.

 

Live Blog

Karnataka Disqualified MLAs Case Verdict Live: Supreme Court Verdict Today Live Coverage

Highlights

    11:07 (IST)13 Nov 2019
    SC clarifies if MLAs elected in bypolls, they can become ministers

    The Supreme Court's verdict paves way for disqualified MLAs to contest December 5 bypolls in Karnataka. The Supreme Court also made it clear that if these disqualified MLAs are elected in bypolls, they can become become ministers or hold public office.

    11:04 (IST)13 Nov 2019
    MLAs can't be disqualified for full term of 15th Karnataka Assembly: SC

    In its order, the Supreme Court, however, struk down portion of Speaker's order which said MLAs would be disqualified till end of tenure of 15th Karnataka Assembly.

    10:53 (IST)13 Nov 2019
    Karnataka Assembly bypolls on December 5

    A total of 15 of the 17 seats will go to polls on December 5 in Karnataka. These seats fell vacant after 17 MLAs of the then ruling Congress  and JD(S) resigned from the House to enable the BJP form the government. Results will be declared on December 9.

    10:52 (IST)13 Nov 2019
    Disqualified MLAs can contest bypolls: SC

    The Supreme Court ruled that the MLAs can't be disqualified from the full term of the House. The court overturned the Speaker's decision and allowed them to contest the bypolls.

    10:50 (IST)13 Nov 2019
    Supreme Court upholds Karnataka Speaker's decision

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld then Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs ahead of the floor test.

    The 17 assembly seats in Karnataka fell vacant after disqualification of the ruling coalition's MLAs by then Speaker Ramesh Kumar. The Election Commission has announced that bypolls to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats. The polling is slated for December 5. Results will be announced on December 9.
