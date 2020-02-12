Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention, matter likely to be heard tomorrow

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 12, 2020 11:53:34 AM

Pilot's plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.

psa on mehbooba, psa on mufti, mehbooba mufti, mehbooba mufti news, omar abdullah, omar abdullah PSA, psa omar, psa in kashmir, detention of kashmiri leaders, priyanka gandhi, jammu kashmirThe bench said the plea could be heard on Thursday.

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety Act. Pilot’s plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.

“I am not participating in this matter,” Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset. The bench said the plea could be heard on Thursday.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention matter likely to be heard tomorrow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Elections results: In Okhla of Shaheen Bagh, big win for AAP’s Amanatullah Khan
2This is birth of a new politics, the politics of work, says Kejriwal
3FM’s inability to answer questions in Rajya Sabha speaks volumes about this govt: Chidambaram