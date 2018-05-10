Supreme Court judge raps lawyers, claims advocates attend TV shows, destroy institution

Justice Mishra said this to a group of senior lawyers kept pressing their case while hearing the matter along with Justice U U Lalit.

A Supreme Court judge has given a tongue lashing to lawyers claiming that they attend TV shows and discuss court proceedings. Justice Arun Mishra even accused them of “destroying the institution”. Justice Mishra also said that they “will survive only if this institution survives”, according to The Indian Express report. Justice Mishra said this to a group of senior lawyers kept pressing their case while hearing the matter along with Justice U U Lalit. The case was related to admissions to two medical colleges in Kerala. Kerala government had brought an ordinance that regularised admissions to the those two medical colleges. However, on April 5, the Bench had stayed the ordinance.

“When a judgment is passed, you go to this TV, that TV and discuss court proceedings. Everyday this is happening. Who is spared in this court? Every judge is targeted. By one arrow you want to kill all. You people are destroying this institution. If this institution is destroyed, then you people won’t survive,” Justice Mishra was quoted as by IE.

Justice Mishra’s remarks come at a time when issue pertaining to the press conference held by the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court has become a matter of debate and discussion on TV and media. Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — held a press conference in January and raised questions about the conduct of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, especially on the allocation of cases.

According to the report, one of the four judges during that press conference told reporters that they had raised with the CJI Dipak Misra the issue of allocation of some cases, one of which was a petition relating to to the death of CBI special judge B H Loya. Notable, that matter was allocated to a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. It was eventually heard by a CJI-led bench which found nothing suspicious in the death, according to the report.