Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack in Himachal, rushed to Delhi via air ambulance

Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah suffered a heart attack today in Himachal Pradesh following which he was rushed to the AIIMS-Delhi via air ambulance, reported The Indian Express.

Supreme Court advocate and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted that Justice Shah suffered the attack in Himachal Pradesh and arrangements were being made to rush him to Delhi.

“Hon’ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh. Arrangements being made to rush him to Delhi. Praying to God for his speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

A sitting Supreme Court Judge, Justice Shah has served as Chief Justice of Patna High Court and is also a former Judge of the Gujarat High Court. He is set to retire from the Supreme Court on May 15, 2023.

Justice MR Shah, on an occasion, had describe PM Modi as a ‘popular, loved, vibrant and visionary’ leader.