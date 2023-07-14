Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra Speaker on Uddhav Sena’s plea alleging ‘deliberate delay’ in decision

The Supreme court on Friday issued notice to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena accusing him of choosing to “deliberately delay” the decision on petitions seeking the disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs who went with him last year, reported The Indian Express.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra issued a notice and sought a response to the plea from the Maharashtra Assembly’s office in two weeks.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that the “Speaker has been sitting on these disqualification proceedings” but had sent out notice after the writ was filed.

The plea accused the Speaker of “deliberately delaying” the decision on the petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and other rebel MLAs who went with him last year.

The petition said “it is settled law that the Speaker while performing its functions under Para 6 of the Tenth Schedule, acts as a judicial tribunal, and is required to act in a fair and unbiased manner” and “the constitutional requirement of fairness enjoins upon the Speaker the obligation to decide the question of disqualification in an expeditious manner”.

“Any unreasonable delay on the part of the Speaker in deciding the petitions for disqualification contributes to and perpetuates the constitutional sin of defection committed by the delinquent members,” the petition added.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the top court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously.