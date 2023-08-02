As protests over the communal clashes in Nuh, Haryana, reached Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a petition seeking to stop rallies “that are likely to fan communal fires and incite people to resort to violence” and issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi governments over VHP-Bajrang Dal protest marches saying “rallies can go on but should be video graphed”.

The top court directed these states to ensure “no hate speech” takes place in rallies and deploy additional forces for security reasons during the rallies. The matter has been posted for hearing on Friday (August 4).

“We hope and trust that the State along with police shall ensure that there is no hate speech against any community or violence against any property. Wherever required, additional police force or paramilitary force be deployed, and wherever required authorities shall use the CCTV cameras or make video recordings in all sensitive areas wherever required. The CCTV footage shall be preserved,” the court’s order stated.

The urgent petition that was moved earlier in the day requested the top court to stop rallies announced by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR following the communal violence in Nuh.

“Given the fact that the situation in Nuh and Gurgaon continues to be extremely tense and even the slightest provocation could result in serious loss of life and damage to property, rallies that are likely to fan communal fires and incite people to resort to violence, ought to not be permitted,” the petition stated.

Hindu groups are currently protesting in several areas of Delhi, including Badarpur and Seelampur.

Members of Bajrang Dal held a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a protest against the recent violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh.

The Hindu groups have also called for a Mahapanchayat at 4 pm on Wednesday at Bhisam Das Mandir in Manesar. The right-wing organisation also held a “major demonstration” in Noida on Wednesday.

Nuh violence

A clash broke out during a ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh. The procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours also spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march.

Stones were pelted and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday. The violence spread to Sohna as well on Monday. Section 144 was imposed in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad.

The Nuh-Sohna-Gurugram violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mobs attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed when a mob set a mosque in Gurugram on fire.