Supreme Court is one, the Bar our guiding angel: CJI Dipak Misra

Underlining that “the Supreme Court is one”, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday said that there is a need for cordial relations between the Bar and the Bench. This comes amid the ongoing turf-war between the judiciary and the executive over the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary. CJI Misra was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “As has been told, the Supreme Court is one. The Bar fosters us, nurtures us and, on every occasion, I have told the young members of the Bar, be the guiding angels. It’s not the age, but the entry into the Bar that makes you an angel.”

He added that irrespective of the status and stature, it is the duty of judges to show respect to members of the Bar despite their age or status, and that’s what he personally and individually feel so and do so. He welcomed the bar members to contradict him.

The CJI was speaking at the farewell meeting organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for Justice R K Agrawal who retired on Friday. Justice Agrawal also spoke in the motion and called for unity between the Bar and Bench. However, he did not mention anything about the current crisis in the judiciary.

The count of the judges in the Supreme Court is now 24 with Justice Agrawal’s retirement, as against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

While describing Justice Agrawal as “a pride of the Supreme Court”, CJI said called him as an “extremely spiritual” person. Unless you are spiritual, you cannot learn silence, he said. He praised spirituality in Justice Agrawal has made him silently powerful and said that it is a lesson that all members of the Bar can learn. He said sometimes silence is eloquent arguments and eloquent arguments are sometimes meaningless.