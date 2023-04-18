Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage pleas underway

A five-judge Consitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday began hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, an issue that has wide societal ramifications and has sharply divided public opinion.

The bench also comprises Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Arguing for the petitioners, senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that those in same-sex relationships should also have equal rights similar to their heterosexual people.

Urging for the question of law to be allowed to remain open for adjudication, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy for the petitioners said marriage is “not only a question of dignity but a bouquet of rights that LGBTQ people are being denied post Johar, like life insurance or medical insurance.”

“When we look at law in India, most rights flow from this notion of blood relationships, i.e., either being born into a family or being married. That is the problem,” she said.

Terming it a “very seminal issue”, the Supreme Court on March 13 referred the pleas to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication. On Monday, the top court agreed to hear the Centre’s plea questioning the maintainability of the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage.

On Monday, the Centre submitted its second affidavit in the apex court and reiterated its opposition to petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India, stating that those seeking marriage equality in India merely represent “urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance”.

Questioning the maintainability of the petitions, the Centre has said legal validation for same-sex marriages will cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.