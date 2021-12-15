Supreme Court grants Raj Kundra four weeks’ protection from arrest in porn film racket case

Raj Kundra had moved the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court, on November 25, refused his plea for anticipatory bail.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks’ protection from arrest to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in one of the cases related to porn film racket. It also issued notice to the Maharashtra government.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose after hearing arguments in the matter granted protection of arrest to Kundra and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Kundra had moved the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court, on November 25, refused his plea for anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai businessman first sought anticipatory bail from the session court, which refused to grant him any relief. Thereafter, he moved the Bombay High Court claiming that he was allegedly framed.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police has filed a case against against Kundra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, particularly ‘Hotshots’. He was granted bail in that case on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.