The Supreme Court on Monday granted three weeks’ interim bail to former “encounter specialist” Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the Antilia terror scare and Manshukh Hiran murder case. A vacation bench of the top court comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal granted bail to Sharma to allow him to meet his ailing wife.

Sharma presented a medical certificate issued by Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, which stated that his wife required a reversal of the Gastric Bypass surgery. Taking into consideration the reason for the interim bail, the court directed that Sharma be released on interim bail for three weeks.

The trial court will determine the conditions of his release. The next hearing is scheduled for June 26, 2023, where Sharma will be required to provide a medical report updating the progress of his wife’s treatment.

The case dates back to February 25, 2021, when a Scorpio vehicle containing 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Ten days later, on March 4, 2021, the body of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the Scorpio, was discovered in Thane Creek.

Shortly after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation, former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, initially assigned to the case, was arrested along with nine others, including Pradeep Sharma.

Sharma is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2004, including conspiracy, murder, and destruction of evidence. The Special NIA Court had previously rejected Sharma’s bail plea. Consequently, Sharma filed an appeal before the Supreme Court seeking interim bail.

During the hearing, the High Court criticised the NIA’s investigation into the terror threat near the Ambani residence, stating that it lacked an in-depth investigation. Sharma’s name was introduced as a co-conspirator for the first time during the hearing, and the NIA had not included this information in the charge sheet. The NIA relied on several circumstances to establish Sharma’s involvement in Mansukh Hiran’s murder.

The prosecution alleged that Sharma met with Sachin Waze on multiple occasions, including at the Malabar Hill Police Station and the Police Commissioner’s office, where the conspiracy to eliminate Hirn was hatched. The court observed that the appellant’s defence regarding these meetings could be considered during the trial and not at the stage of bail.

The decision of the Supreme Court comes after the Special NIA court denied Sharma’s bail plea.