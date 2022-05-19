Supreme Court grants interim bail to Azam Khan, SP leader likely to be released

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in an alleged cheating case, citing unusual facts presented before it.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to Khan in view of the peculiar facts of the case.

The apex court said the interim bail will operate till the court decides the application for regular bail.”This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article 142,” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna, said.

This provision of the Constitution gives the country’s top court wide powers to do “complete justice” in a case. Article 142, which started out as draft article 118, was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on May 27, 1949.

According to Article 142 of Constitution, the Supreme Court in the exercise of its jurisdiction may pass such a decree or make such order as is necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it.

Article 142 further stated that the Governor of a state shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence against any law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the State extends.

On May 11, the top court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply on the plea filed by Khan over the delay in hearing of his bail application in the land grabbing case. “What is this? Why not let him go. He has been jail since two years,” the top court said.

The top court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail application of Khan saying this is a travesty of justice.

The Allahabad High Court on May 5 had reserved its order on the bail application of Khan in the case of grabbing of enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees. It was alleged in the FIR that during Partition one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property, but Khan in collusion with others grabbed the 13.842-hectare plot.

The FIR was lodged at the Azem Nagar police station in Rampur under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The high court on December 4 last year had reserved its decision. However, the Uttar Pradesh government later submitted an application and sought permission to present some new facts through fresh affidavits, which were filed on Thursday.

Earlier, the apex court in February had refused interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections and asked him to approach the court concerned for expeditious disposal. The plea filed by Khan had contended that the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings so as to ensure that he is incarcerated during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.