Supreme Court extends interim protection to ‘Shivling’ inside Gyanvapi mosque till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its May 17 interim order to protect the area where the ‘Shivling’ was claimed to be found within the Gyanvapi mosque premises during the videographic survey ordered by a Varanasi civil court. Hearing the petition by the Hindu side to extend the protection order, which was expiring on November 12, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench extended the protection of the ‘Shivling’ till further orders. Meanwhile, the Muslim side did not object to the extension of the interim order.

In its earlier order, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to protect the ‘Shivling’ area, while not affecting the right of Muslims to offer their daily namaz inside the premises. By doing so, the apex court stayed the May 16 Varanasi court’s order which had ordered for the immediate sealing of the whole premise and barred the entry of people after it was claimed that a ‘Shivling’ had been found in the said premises.

On May 20, the court had stated that the interim direction was to continue for a period of eight weeks after the Varanasi District Court’s order on the Muslim side challenging the Hindu side’s plea as not maintainable. After the Varanasi court held that the Hindu side’s plea was maintainable on September 12, the eight weeks would have expired on November 12. The Hindu side approached the court to list the matter for urgent hearing on Thursday after which the matter was listed today.