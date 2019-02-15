Supreme Court expresses displeasure over defective review petitions in Rafale case

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 3:11 PM

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

The CJI has asked the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to come and witness the mentioning proceedings so that the registry officials can get their act right and work more efficiently.

The Supreme Court Friday expressed unhappiness over some lawyers filing defective petitions and seeking wide publicity in the media, while referring to review pleas challenging its verdict in the Rafale case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said lawyers file petitions in the apex court registry and instead of removing the defects of the pleas, they go to media for wide publicity. “The other side is not so innocent…The petitioners go to media and claim wide publicity,” the bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said while referring to defective review petitions filed challenging its verdict in the Rafale case.

The apex court’s observation came when it was hearing lawyers mentioning cases for urgent listing and hearing. The CJI has asked the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to come and witness the mentioning proceedings so that the registry officials can get their act right and work more efficiently. Earlier, the apex court had on December 14 dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to “really doubt the decision making process” warranting setting aside of the contract.

The apex court had rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and a court-monitored probe in to alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000-crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA). Several petitions seeking review of the verdict, including one by AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh, have been filed in the apex court. The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court expresses displeasure over defective review petitions in Rafale case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition