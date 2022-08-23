Supreme Court employees an invisible force that helps in delivering justice: CJI N V Ramana

Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday hailed the employees of the Supreme Court for their work and said they were an invisible force that helps the institution in delivering justice.

The CJI lauded the contribution of apex court employees during the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the Supreme Court continued to function without even a single day’s break.

Speaking at the felicitation programme by the Supreme Court Employees’ Welfare Association, Ramana said his experience of working as Chief Justice of India for the last 16 months and as a Judge of the apex court for eight years has been wonderful and the officers and staff of this Registry played a major role in making this experience memorable.

“As employees of the Supreme Court of India, be it junior most attendant or the Secretary-General, you are helping move the wheels of justice – day in and day out. You are the true and invisible force that helps the Institution in delivering justice. I am really proud of you. I am proud of this institution. Keep up your good work.

“From my own experience, I can tell you that there is no substitute for hard work. Hard work, sincerity, dedication, and honesty will certainly get rewarded. Don’t look for shortcuts – both in life and career. In the long run, shortcuts will prove to be detrimental,” Ramana said.

The CJI also paid tributes to the employees who lost lives due to COVID-19 since April 2020 and said it was due to the apex court employees that the Supreme Court continued to function without even a single day’s break.

“At one point, on a single day, 500 employees of the Supreme Court were COVID positive. It was a frightening situation. Risking your lives, you all have worked through the deadly pandemic. You have ensured that the Supreme Court continued to function without even a single day’s break. It shows your commitment to the institution. My salutes to you all,” he said. Ramana said he tried his best to address the legitimate concerns of the employees during his tenure.

“The welfare measures are not aimed at benefiting individual employees. They are meant for the collective benefit of the institution. I have directed the Secretary-General to initiate certain measures that will help you discharge your duties more efficiently. I must congratulate the Secretary-General for taking each of the decisions to a logical conclusion. One such step is to observe alternate Saturdays as holidays in lieu of working a full day on other Saturdays.

“You all must thank Mr. Rajesh Goel, Registrar for persuading me to agree to this reform. As far as childcare leave is concerned, I consider it as the right of the child as well as the parents. I did not think twice before allowing this,” Ramana said.

Speaking on behalf of the employees, the President of the Association B A Rao spoke about the welfare measures cleared by the CJI as head of the Supreme Court.

The CJI also visited the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Associations’ office and the Advocates’ Lounge and interacted with the members of the Bar.

He said that the Judges should freely interact with the Bar.

Ramana, who took oath as 48th head of the judiciary on April 24 last year, would be demitting office on August 26 after the conclusion of his over 16-month-long tenure.