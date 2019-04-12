Supreme Court Electoral Bonds verdict: Top court’s order on validity of Centre’s scheme today

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Apr 12, 2019 8:59 am

Supreme Court Electoral Bonds Ruling: The government argues that main objective behind the electoral bonds scheme is to curb the use of black money in elections.

Electoral Bonds Verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court will today decide over the validity of Centre’s electoral bonds scheme which has been challenged in the court by an NGO. The plea against the scheme seeks that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public to ensure transparency in the election process.

On the other hand, the government has urged the court not to interfere with the scheme during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and decide on it once the poll process gets over. The government argues that main objective behind the electoral bonds scheme is to curb the use of black money in elections.

Live Blog

08:59 (IST)12 Apr 2019
Donations been made through banking channels: AG

"Real purpose of the entire scheme has been to curb the black money in the elections. Mind boggling amount of black money had been used during elections and donations were given in cash. Now under this scheme, payments are made through proper banking channels," Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the court on Thursday.

08:52 (IST)12 Apr 2019
Attorney General K K Venugopal's arguments

“Transparency cannot be the mantra and my opinion is voters have the right to know about their candidates… why should they know where the money of political parties is coming from," AG Venugopal had said in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

08:49 (IST)12 Apr 2019
Centre's argument in support of Electoral Bonds

In its affidavit, the Centre had said the electoral bonds "attempt at bringing greater transparency, ensuring KYC compliance and keeping an audit trail in comparison to the earlier opaque system of cash donations.

08:49 (IST)12 Apr 2019
ADR challenges Centre's scheme

The plea by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has sought stay on the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018, which was notified by the Centre in January last year.

Electoral Bonds Scheme, Supreme Court electoral bonds verdict live, supreme court news Supreme Court to decide on validity of Electoral Bonds Scheme today. (File Photo)The plea against the scheme seeks that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public to ensure transparency in the election process. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR)', had argued in the court that the scheme has nothing to do with the effort to curb black money and it opens the banking means also to donate by remaining anonymous.
