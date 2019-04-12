Supreme Court Electoral Bonds verdict: Top court’s order on validity of Centre’s scheme today

Supreme Court to decide on validity of Electoral Bonds Scheme today. (File Photo)

Electoral Bonds Verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court will today decide over the validity of Centre’s electoral bonds scheme which has been challenged in the court by an NGO. The plea against the scheme seeks that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public to ensure transparency in the election process.

On the other hand, the government has urged the court not to interfere with the scheme during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and decide on it once the poll process gets over. The government argues that main objective behind the electoral bonds scheme is to curb the use of black money in elections.