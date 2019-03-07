‘Made a genuine mistake’: Prashant Bhushan apologises for tweet, Attorney General withdraws contempt plea

File Photo/ANI

Advocate Prashant Bhushan apologised on Thursday after a tweet of his alleging the government submitted fabricated details of a high-level meeting regarding the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as CBI director sparked a controversy. The tweet had led to a contempt plea being filed against Bhushan in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Prashant Bhushan accepted before the apex court that he had made a ‘genuine mistake’ by putting out that tweet.

After this, Attorney general KK Venugopal told bench, comprising of justice Navin Sinha and Arun Mishra, that he would like to withdraw the contempt plea he filed against Bhushan.

AG Venugopal, in his petition, had referred to Bhushan’s February 1 tweets in which he alleged that the government appeared to have misled the Supreme Court. He had even claimed that the government submitted fabricated minutes of the meeting of the high-powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice AK Sikri and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

M Nageswara Rao was appointed as interim director of the CBI in January after the then CBI Director Alok Verma was transferred from the post. The government, last month, appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI Director.

Meanwhile, Bhushan also filed an application seeking recusal of justice Arun Mishra from hearing the contempt plea that the Attorney General filed. He also refused to apologise before the bench about his move seeking the recusal.