‘Made a genuine mistake’: Prashant Bhushan apologises for tweet, Attorney General withdraws contempt plea

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 6:30 PM

Attorney General KK Venugopal and Centre had filed contempt case against Bhushan for his tweets allegedly criticising the SC on appointment of M Nageswara Rao as CBI's interim director.

Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan contempt caseFile Photo/ANI

Advocate Prashant Bhushan apologised on Thursday after a tweet of his alleging the government submitted fabricated details of a high-level meeting regarding the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as CBI director sparked a controversy. The tweet had led to a contempt plea being filed against Bhushan in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Prashant Bhushan accepted before the apex court that he had made a ‘genuine mistake’ by putting out that tweet.

After this, Attorney general KK Venugopal told bench, comprising of justice Navin Sinha and Arun Mishra, that he would like to withdraw the contempt plea he filed against Bhushan.

AG Venugopal, in his petition, had referred to Bhushan’s February 1 tweets in which he alleged that the government appeared to have misled the Supreme Court. He had even claimed that the government submitted fabricated minutes of the meeting of the high-powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice AK Sikri and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

M Nageswara Rao was appointed as interim director of the CBI in January after the then CBI Director Alok Verma was transferred from the post. The government, last month, appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI Director.

Meanwhile, Bhushan also filed an application seeking recusal of justice Arun Mishra from hearing the contempt plea that the Attorney General filed. He also refused to apologise before the bench about his move seeking the recusal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Made a genuine mistake’: Prashant Bhushan apologises for tweet, Attorney General withdraws contempt plea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition