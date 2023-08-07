Supreme Court dismisses pleas by Senthil Balaji, his wife against arrest in money-laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two petitions by Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife against the Madras High Court order, challenging the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

A bench led by Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh dismissed the plea while allowing his custodial interrogation by the ED till August 12 in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Besides upholding the arrest of the minister, the Madras HC had also held as valid his subsequent remand in judicial custody by a sessions court, reported The Indian Express.

Two separate petitions were filed by the minister and his wife S Megala in the apex court, challenging the July 14 order of the Madras High Court which upheld his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Balaji, the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, was arrested by the ED on June 15 in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam dating back to his term as Transport Minister during the 2011-16 AIADMK government.

The arrest followed an order of the Supreme Court in May which set aside a direction of the Madras High Court staying the proceedings in the money laundering case.

He was hospitalised after the arrest due to chest pain and underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery subsequently.