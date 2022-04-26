Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking judicial probe into communal violence during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking a judicial inquiry into recent communal incidents of violence during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in different parts of the country. A Public Interest Litigation filed by Vishal Tiwari HAD sought directions for a probe by a judicial commission headed by a retired Chief Justice of India citing “serious disturbances all over the country”.

Rejecting the PIL, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai frowned upon the kind of relief being sought and asked the petitioner to “find out if a former CJI is free”, Bar and Bench reported.

“(Judicial Commission) to be headed by former CJI? Is anybody free? Find out. What kind of relief is this, don,t ask for such prayers,” the bench said rejecting the plea. “Don’t ask for relief that the court can’t grant,” the top court told the petitioner.

The PIL in the top court came following incidents of violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 and during Ram Navami processions in several states.

Two other petitions — one seeking an NIA probe into the Jahangirpuri violence, the other urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the Jahangirpuri communal violence — are currently pending before the top court.