Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking immediate execution of death row convicts in Nirbhaya case

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 11:46 AM

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a petition seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012.

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a petition seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012. “What kind of prayer you are making?” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Depeak Gupta said. “You are making the court a joke,” it added.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

On July 9, the apex court dismissed the pleas of three convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) — seeking review of the apex court verdict which upheld the judgements of the Delhi High Court and the lower court in the case. The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (33), has not filed a review plea in the apex court.

