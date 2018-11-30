Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking removal of fake stickers from cars, vehicles

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul came down heavily on petitioner K Rajan for filing such PILs and said that even if an order is passed on the issue, it cannot be implemented.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking removal of unauthorised stickers from cars and other vehicles. The PIL also sought banning of 15-year-old vehicles from plying on roads. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul came down heavily on petitioner K Rajan for filing such PILs and said that even if an order is passed on the issue, it cannot be implemented.

“Suppose, we pass an order on this (removal of unauthorised stickers), then tell us, how can we enforce this,” the bench asked. “Have you seen the traffic? Who is going to inspect whether the stickers are genuine or not? And is this the court’s job to verify? Dismissed,” the top court said. The bench was hearing a PIL seeking imposing a ban on vehicles older than 15 years and removal of fake stickers from cars and vehicles which are used to dodge traffic policemen and other security agencies.