Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking in-house probe against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Ranjan Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India for 13 months between 2018 and 2019.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as infructuous a petition seeking an in-house probe against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. While rejecting the petition which was filed two years back, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that the Ranjan Gogoi has demitted office now and “nothing remains in this petition”.

“Nothing can be done in this petition, it has become infructuous. The prayers cannot be allowed. We cannot consider anything because of the lapse of time,” Justice Arun Mishra said.

The petitioner, Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, had sought a probe into alleged ‘commission and omission’ by Ranjan Gogoi during his tenure as Supreme Court judge.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was heading the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that delivered a landmark verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on November 9, 2019.

He was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind in March 2020, becoming the third Supreme Court justice to serve in the Upper House of Parliament.