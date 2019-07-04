Supreme Court dismisses contempt plea against Hasmukh Adhia, Ajay Bhushan Pandey

nder 56 (j), the performance of an officer who has turned 50 or 55 or has completed 30 years of service (whichever is earlier,) is reviewed to ascertain if he/she is liable for compulsory retirement.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the contempt petitions filed against former and current revenue secretaries Hasmukh Adhia and Ajay Bhushan Pandey, respectively, after the apex court bench of justice UU Lalit and justice Vineet Saran observed that no contempt has been made out.

The petitions were filed by an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official SK Srivastava who was among 27 tax officials recently forced by the government to retire under section 56(j) of fundamental rules. Srivastava was a 1989-batch IRS official, posted in Noida as commissioner (appeal) before his retirement. Under 56 (j), the performance of an officer who has turned 50 or 55 or has completed 30 years of service (whichever is earlier,) is reviewed to ascertain if he/she is liable for compulsory retirement.

Sources said that it was Srivastava’s plea that since the disciplinary proceedings against him had not been concluded within six months from the date of the SC order, the then secretary Hasmukh Adhia was in contempt of the Court’s order. However, the SC was not convinced and dismissed the contempt petition. Similarly, a fresh contempt petition against the current revenue secretary was also dismissed.

Sources said that the Supreme Court directed the officer to file its representation on merits against the notice issued to him by the disciplinary authority within two weeks, after which he may request for an oral hearing.

According to the government, Srivastava was accused of lapses and irregularities in his administrative work, acting in hasty and high-handed manner. He was also accused of sexual harassment to two lady IRS officers of commissioner rank. Further, in as many as eight cases, High Court and Central Administration Tribunal had strictures against him while imposing fines for his scandalous, wilful and malicious allegations against the lady officers and other higher officers, the government said.

The government has stepped up a process to identity the deadwood at the top-rung of the bureaucracy, with a view to retiring several hundreds of non-performers over the next few months.

According to sources, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Central Vigilance Commission have over the past few days given verbal instructions to the vigilance heads in many departments to expedite the process of identifying officers for compulsory retirement under Fundamental Rule 56(j) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Though 56(j) that provides for compulsory retirement of government staff in public interest has existed for several decades, it has sparingly been invoked – the first Narendra Modi government made an attempt to make use of this rule but even it could get only about 230 officers to leave government service before their scheduled superannuation on grounds of non-performance/lack of integrity. This time round, the axe could fall on a few thousands at least, the sources added.