‘We don’t have expertise’: Supreme Court denies Tamil Nadu’s plea for Cauvery water release by Karnataka

The Supreme Court has declined to issue any directive concerning the Tamil Nadu government’s request for the release of 24,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery River per day by Karnataka to support standing crops.

The apex court claimed that it didn’t possess any expertise on the issue and sought a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the quantum of release made by the Karnataka government before September 8 (Friday).

A three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai sought a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on the amount of water released by Karnataka after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed that a meeting of the authority is scheduled on Monday, India Today reported.

“We do not possess any expertise on the matter. The ASG informs us that authorities are meeting on Monday to decide the discharge of water for the next fortnight.

“We find that it will be appropriate that CWMA submits its report on whether the directions issued for discharge of water have been complied with or not,” the bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and PK Mishra said.

The Karnataka government has described as “wholly misconceived” Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking a direction from the top court that it be asked to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for standing crops.

The Karnataka government, in an affidavit filed in the top court, has said Tamil Nadu’s plea was based on an incorrect assumption that “the current water year is a normal water year and not a distressed water year”.

