Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea on Ram temple in Ayodhya

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (Reuters)

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday declined BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking an urgent hearing on his plea to enforce his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked him to bring on the plea “later on”.

“You mention it later on,” PTI reported that the Supreme Court Justices as saying. To this, Swamy retorted saying that the term “later on” was subjective and mentioned that he will bring his plea for hearing after 15 days. Previously as well, the Supreme court refused urgent listing of Swamy’s plea about his right to worship at Ram temple.

Earlier this year, Swamy wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting to enact an ordinance for the ownership of the Ramjanmabhoomi, by citing an Archaeological Survey of India report that said that underground structures of a temple are still visible at the site where Babri Masjid once stood.

In December 2017, Swamy stirred a controversy claiming that construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will start soon, and devotees will be able to offer their prayers by Diwali that year.

Subramaniam Swamy even went on to attack Congress leader Kapil Sibal for fighting the Ram Mandir case on behalf of Sunni Waqf Board. Earlier the Allahabad High Court passed an order in a 2:1 majority ruling that the disputed land to be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity, Ram Lalla.