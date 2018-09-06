Supreme Court decision on Section 377 garners over 300,000 tweets

In a historic judgment, the top court decriminalised homosexuality by declaring Section 377, the penal provision which criminalised gay sex, as “manifestly arbitrary”.

The landmark decision of decriminalising homosexuality in India by the Supreme Court on Thursday has garnered over 300,000 tweets with hashtags #Section377 and #LGBTQ in past 12 hours, the micro-blogging site said in a post.

“Over 300,000 tweets discussing #Section377 and #LGBTQ in the past 12 hours and the conversation is still on the rise! Congrats to the #LGBTQ community in India!! #LoveWins,” Twitter India said in a tweet.

The verdict sparked celebrations amongst the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, intersex and queer/questioning) community across India.

Hailing the decision, Karan Johar, Filmmaker tweeted: “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!”

Calling it “momentous”, the Congress said the decision was an important step towards a liberal and tolerant society.

“We join the people of India & the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive and decisive verdict from the Supreme Court and hope this is the beginning of a more equal and inclusive society. #Section377,” the party said in a tweet.