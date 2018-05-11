Supreme Court collegium to meet today, Justice KM Joseph’s elevation on agenda

The Supreme Court collegium comprising five-senior most judges will meet today to discuss the choice of elevating Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph to the rank of a judge in the top court. The collegium headed by CJI Dipak Misra will meet at 1 pm, The Indian Express reported. The meeting comes a day after Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior-most judge, wrote a letter to the CJI asking him to convene the collegium’s meeting to urgently reiterate Justice KM Joseph’s name.

In its last meeting that was held on May 2, the collegium had deferred the decision to consider reiteration the Justice KM Joseph’s name. It was on January 10 this year, the collegium had recommended to the Centre to elevate Justice Joseph to the rank of a judge. The second name that it had forwarded to the Centre was of then senior lawyer Indu Malhotra. While the Centre on April 26 notified the appointment of Malhotra as a judge, it asked the collegium to reconsider its decision on Justice KM Joseph. The Centre had cited seniority, representation from Kerala and lack of representation from the SC/ST in the court to stall Justice Joseph’s file.

Justice KM Joseph hails from Kerala. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court in July 2014. Before this, he had served as a judge of Kerala High Court for more than nine years. This was not the first time when the Centre had stalled his promotion. Earlier in 2016, the Centre had refused to clear his file to transfer him to joint High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Hyderabad. The Center’s decision was linked to Justice Joseph’s 2016 ruling to quash President’s Rule in Uttarakhand and reinstated then Harish Rawat government.

Besides discussing the file of Justice KM Joseph, the collegium will today also consider names of judges from the Calcutta, Rajasthan, and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts for elevation. The other members of the collegium are Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

The Centre’s April 26 decision to return Justice KM Joseph’s file had evoked a sharp reaction from various quarters. Several jurists, former CJIs and Supreme Court Bar Association had said that the collegium must reiterate the name of Justice KM Joseph. The Congress and other opposition parties had also questioned the Centre’s decision, arguing that the collegium has the sole right to decide on appointment and transfer of judges in the higher judiciary.

At present, there are 24 judges in the Supreme Court against the maximum permissible limit of 31. Four judges are expected to demit the office this year.