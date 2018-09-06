Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of 5 advocates as Delhi High Court judges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended five lawyers, including a central government standing counsel, for appointment as judges of Delhi High Court, which has seen four judges retire and one transferred this year.

The high court had last year sent 9 names to the collegium for consideration.

The apex court collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur recommended the names of senior advocates Jyoti Singh, Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Manoj Kumar Ohri, central government standing counsel Sanjeev Narula, and advocates Prateek Jalan, for appointment as judges of the high court.

If the recommendation is approved by the central government, the number of judges in the Delhi High Court would increase to 38 as against the sanctioned strength of 60. The court had on October 13 last year, recommended the names of nine lawyers, which also included advocates Krishnendu Datta, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose for appointment as judges.

The apex court collegium has said in its decision dated September 4 that after carefully scrutinizing the material placed before it, including the observations made by the Department of Justice, it was of the view that Jyoti Singh, Jalan, Bhambhani, Narula and Ohri are suitable for being appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.

With regard to Datta, Kirpal, Priya Kumar, and Ghose, the collegium has said that having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, it was of the view that “consideration of their cases be deferred”. “The proposal in respect of Saurabh Kirpal and Sanjoy Ghose, advocates would be taken up for consideration by the collegium after some time,” it said.