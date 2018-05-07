Supreme Court censures Income Tax department for delay in filing appeal

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan took strong note of the usual delay in filing appeals by the IT department in cases related to income tax assessment. (Express photo)

The Supreme Court today came down heavily on the Income Tax Department for delayed filing of appeals in high courts and in the apex court.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan took strong note of the usual delay in filing appeals by the IT department in cases related to income tax assessment.

“In every case there is a delay of 200 days. Why should we give you indulgence?” the bench said.

“I have my experience of above 10 years in high courts and the Supreme Court (as a judge) in tax matters itself. The department has not reformed at all. It (delay by the department) has to be dealt sternly,” the bench said and dismissed the appeal filed by the IT department.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was present in the courtroom, said there had been a delay in filing of appeals by the department and the “system has to change”.

“It (system) has to change at their part in the department and not ours,” the bench said, adding that almost 90 per cent of the appeals of the IT department were getting dismissed by the courts.