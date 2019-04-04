Supreme court cancels bail granted to ex-Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 1:24 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, against whom several cases of rioting and instigating violence have been registered.

Supreme court cancels bail granted to ex-Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, against whom several cases of rioting and instigating violence have been registered. A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said it is satisfied that there were breach of bail conditions imposed in December 2017 on Sao as his “unauthorised presence” was found in Jharkhand. Sao had been directed to stay in Bhopal

The apex court also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Indira Banerjee transferred trial in 18 criminal cases against Sao and his MLA wife Nirmala Devi, who is also an accused in similar cases, from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand to Ranchi.

However, the top court rejected the state government’s plea seeking cancellation of Devi’s bail, saying in her case the deviation in bail conditions were minor in nature. However, the court refused to accept Devi’s prayer to allow her to stay in Patna instead of Bhopal. Sao was a minister in the Hemant Soren government in August 2013.

