Supreme Court bars West Bengal from any coercive action against ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 2:23 PM

She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her.

supreme court, Justice A K Sikri, IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, FIR,The West Bengal government opposed the plea of Ghosh and said there are clear evidences against her and submitted a transcript of a conversation between Ghosh and her personal security officer.

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest in all cases registered against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who had recently joined the BJP. A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said no coercive action should be taken against her and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks. Ghosh had moved the apex court seeking protection from arrest, saying the West Bengal government has registered 10 FIRs against her.

She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her. The West Bengal government opposed the plea of Ghosh and said there are clear evidences against her and submitted a transcript of a conversation between Ghosh and her personal security officer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court bars West Bengal from any coercive action against ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition