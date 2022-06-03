Supreme Court bans mining, permanent structures within 1-km radius of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that each protected forest should have an Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 1 kilometre. The top court also directed that no permanent structure will be allowed within the restricted zone, adding that mining within national wildlife sanctuary or national park will also not be permitted.

If the existing ESZ goes beyond 1 km buffer zone or if any statutory instrument prescribes a higher limit, then such extended boundary shall prevail, Live Law quoted the Supreme Court as directing.