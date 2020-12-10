  • MORE MARKET STATS

Supreme Court asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping Roshni Act

By: |
December 10, 2020 4:38 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the petitions seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land.

When asking the ministry of law and justice and the Bar Council to respond, the Chief Justice of India referred to Anthony Burgess’ book (1964) Language Made Plain.Mehta told the apex court that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has already filed a review petition in the high court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the petitions seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land. The apex court said that it will hear in January last week the appeals filed before it challenging the October 9 verdict of the high court.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana considered the oral assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, that no coercive action will be taken against those petitioners who have approached the top court in the matter as they are not “land grabbers or unauthorised people”. Mehta told the apex court that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has already filed a review petition in the high court and said that the authority is “not against bonafide and common people who are not land grabbers”.

Related News

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said that pendency of appeals before the apex court would not come in the way of the high court in deciding the review petitions pending there. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had on October 9 declared the Roshni Act “illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable”, and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of land under this law. The Roshni Act was enacted in 2001 with the twin objective of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of State land.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping Roshni Act
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre trying to ruin country: Kamal Nath on new farm laws
2Security lapses during JP Nadda’s West Bengal visit, Centre seeks report from Mamata govt
3WATCH: BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy attacked, stones pelted at vehicles in West Bengal